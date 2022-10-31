US$10B in cuts: Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger bemoans 'difficult decisions' impacting 'loyal Intel family'

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Thursday laid out a “right sizing” plan to cut US$3 billion in 2023 and as much as $10 billion in costs by 2025 in moves that he said will impact headcount.

“Inclusive in our efforts will be steps to optimize our headcount,” acknowledged Gelsinger in a conference call with Wall Street analysts. “These are difficult decisions affecting our loyal Intel family.” Intel has 121,100 employees.

In a conference call with analysts, Gelsinger said the “abrupt and pronounced slowdown in demand” that the chip giant highlighted in June has “broadened beyond our initial expecations and is now having an industry-wide impact across the electronics supply chain.”

The cuts came with Intel announcing net income of US$2.4 billion, a a 59 percent drop for its third fiscal quarter ended Oct. 1 compared with US$5.9 billion in the year ago quarter. Intel reported a 15 percent drop in sales for the quarter to US$15.3 billion compared with US$18.1 billion in the year ago quarter.

Oregon Live, the web version of The Oregonian newspaper, reported last week that Gelsinger told employees via a video address that he would provide more details about the cutbacks on November 1. “These are always hard decisions, but our costs are too high and our margins are too low,” Gelsinger told employees in a video address, Oregon Live, said. We have to take actions to address them.”

With PC demand softening in consumer and education and OEM inventory adjustments impacting sales, Intel’s Client Computing Group sales were down 17 percent to US$8.1 billion compared to US$9.8 billion in the year ago quarter. Intel’s Client Computing Group’s operating income, meanwhile, plummeted 54 percent to US$1.7 billion compared with US$3.6 billion in the year ago quarter.

Intel’s Data Center Group fared even worse than the Client Computing Group with sales down 27 percent in the quarter to US$4.2 billion compared with US$5.8 billion in the year ago quarter. Operating income for the Data Center Group, meanwhile, dropped from $2.3 billion in the year ago quarter to zero.

One bright spot for the company was the Network and Edge Group which reported a 14 percent increase in sales to US$2.3 billion led by strength in 5G, edge and ethernet products. Even with the double digit sales increase, the unit posted an 85 percent drop in operating income to US$75 million compared with US$511 million in the year ago period

Intel Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner said Intel remains focused on its long-term strategy even in the face of a possible global recession. “We are focused on embracing an internal foundry model to allow our manufacturing group and business units to be more agile, make better decisions and establish a leadership cost structure,” he said. “We remain committed to the strategy and long-term financial model communicated at our investor meeting.”

Gelsinger, for his part, a one time 30 year Intel veteran who returned to take the CEO role in January 2022 with an ambitious turnaround plan, said he knows Intel has a “lot of work to do” to deliver on what he calls the company’s IDM 2.0 flywheel strategy for the “digital future.”

This is a condensed version of an article that originally appeared at crn.com