U.S.'s Pompeo: Nations should rethink use of China's Huawei amid coronavirus

By on
U.S.'s Pompeo: Nations should rethink use of China's Huawei amid coronavirus

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said China's role in the global coronavirus pandemic is likely to force countries to rethink their telecommunications infrastructure, including the adoption of China-based Huawei's 5G networks.

Asked about use of Huawei and 5G, Pompeo told Fox Business Network in an interview: "I am very confident that this moment -- this moment where the Chinese Communist Party failed to be transparent and open and handle data in an appropriate way -- will cause many, many countries rethink what they were doing with respect to their telecom architecture."

"And when Huawei comes knocking to sell them equipment and hardware, that they will have a different prism through which to view that decision."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
5g finance mike pompeo huawei

Most Read Articles

5G Networks channel chief exits

5G Networks channel chief exits
Data#3 snatches Cisco ABS deal from DiData

Data#3 snatches Cisco ABS deal from DiData
Microsoft's Outlook.com wobbles over Easter weekend

Microsoft's Outlook.com wobbles over Easter weekend
Teams video calls expanding to 9 visible participants

Teams video calls expanding to 9 visible participants
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

You have to spend $10k on new business hardware. What do you buy?
Collaboration hardware
Enormous monitors
New smartphones
New PCs
Minimum spec Mac Pro for $9,990.
We'd fake some paperwork and have a party instead
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?