Varonis appoints Proofpoint's Joshua Goodman as its regional sales manager

Joshua Goodman, Varonis

Data security and analytics vendor Varonis has appointed Proofpoint’s strategic accounts manager Joshua Goodman as its new regional sales manager for New South Wales, Queensland, Australian Capital Territory, and New Zealand. 

Goodman replaced Tim Roughton who was appointed by data protection vendor BigID as its ANZ sales manager earlier this month. 

Varonis said in a statement that “in his new role, Joshua will partner with senior business, IT, and security leaders across sectors, including government, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and education, and help companies take a data-centric approach to cybersecurity.”

Commenting on his appointment, Goodman said “Varonis’ proven approach to putting data first is helping thousands of leading global brands secure their critical information, proactively defend against rapidly evolving threats, and stay compliant in an ever-changing regulatory landscape.”

“Today, data resides on-prem and in the cloud across dozens or even hundreds of SaaS applications, which gives attackers more opportunities to grab sensitive information. To stay secure, companies must gain visibility into their sensitive information and focus on reducing their blast radius ― all the damage attackers can do if they compromise just one user.”

The appointment follows the Varonis appointment of its new ANZ channel chief Zane Lockley last month, who also came from Proofpoint.   

Prior to Proofpoint, Goodman was Dato-owned Autodesk’s senior account executive from 2015 to 2018. Before that, he was B2B hosting provider UKFast's internal account manager from 2013 to 2015.

