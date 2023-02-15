VAST Data to support the Veeam Data Platform

Universal storage solutions vendor VAST Data has announced support for data protection technology developer Veeam’s new data platform which aims to help organisations eliminate risk of extended downtime due to ransomware attacks.

VAST and Veeam said the partnership means Australian and New Zealand organisations will be able to restore business-critical data and apps up to fifty times faster than with legacy appliances.

It comes as Australia creates a new global Counter Ransomware Task Force.

Veeam Data Platform brings data security, data recovery, and close cloud compatibility into a single offering.

VAST said that this will include universal storage with direct-to-object backup, eliminating multiple storage tiers, strengthening storage efficiency which leads to cost savings.

This storage can be used for wide-ranging applications, including backups and fast restores with Veeam.

Veeam’s data platform also includes features such as data immutability, scalability enhancements and instant recovery and operations so customers can access data fast in emergencies.

The company also said that its platform can meet stringent recovery time objectives by providing eight times better backup performance.

“It’s universally understood that the primary data protection consideration in the ransomware age is how fast you can recover,” VAST Data vice president of data protection George Axberg said.

“That’s why VAST is proud to partner with Veeam to provide customers with instant recovery and access to data following an attack."

"Modern Data Protection software paired with VAST’s affordable all-flash target is a winning combination in the fight against ransomware, offering impacted organisations a clear path to business as usual,” Axberg added.

The data platform is complemented by the new Veeam ransomware warranty which promises that, in the event of an attack, the storage company will cover the cost of data recovery, up to US$5 million dollars for customers.

NZ information and communications partner Plan B said the partnership with VAST and Veeam means they “can ring-fence data with immutability that starts with the backup job creation and carries all the way through to the physical media."

"The value of de-risking our customers’ businesses is immeasurably high,” Plan B said.

“We strive to get our customers not only the best possible experience, but also the most comprehensive set of products and services that allow them to sleep at night and not worry about cyber-attacks or anything that jeopardises their online and digital presence as well as operations," Plan B director of product and technology innovation Diego Nievas said.

Veeam vice president of product management, alliances Andreas Neufert said that a report commissioned by the vendor showed that 85 per cent of organisations had suffred at least one ransomware attack last year.

In May 2022, Veeam assessed its approach to competency levels to try and avoid bringing in complexity to its channel program.

Dicker Data added several Veeam’s products to its portfolio with the cloud backup vendor’s cloud, backup and disaster recovery solutions, in October 2021.

In February 2021, Veeam introduced a new addition to its offerings focused on backing up data natively to the Google Cloud Platform.