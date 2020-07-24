Vault Cloud bolsters talent, intensifies focus on partners

Sydney based cloud provider Vault Cloud has appointed Linton Burling its new head of sales and marketing in a push to drive greater engagement with its channel.

The community cloud provider is in the enviable position of being one of the only locally hosted clouds to have its source code verified by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD).

Vault is now looking to drive further business through partners. To this end, Vault Cloud said Burling had been tasked with growing Vault’s market presence, bringing a new focus on partner strategy and building new opportunities for Australia’s government and critical infrastructure sectors.



The business said it was looking for "new ways to create unique offerings that meet the changing needs of current and prospective customers as they look to cloud solutions as part of their digital transformation journey”.



“Vault is going through a period of rapid expansion,” the company’s CEO, Rupert Taylor-Price said. “Linton has a clear view on how we can continue to differentiate ourselves in the market and develop our business even further.

“He will be heading up a growing team focused on developing our proactive marketing and sales channels and building brand awareness across new market opportunities.”



Vault said its refreshed partner focus will aim to satisfy market demand for an ecosystem of solutions delivered through a central skilled supplier.

“We are at a pivotal point as an organisation,” Burling said in a statement. “We are refining our partner offers to focus specifically on strategic partnerships, reseller relationships, and technology partners to ensure we’re delivering reciprocal benefits to each other, and our customers.”

“This will continue to complement our focus on providing wholesale capabilities for our partners as they service our larger customers.”

Prior to joining Vault, Burling was at Rackspace where he was head of enterprise sales and alliances. Prior to that, He spent time at Microsoft, Capgemini and IBM.