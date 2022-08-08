Vault Cloud hunts new CISO as Rupert Taylor-Price joins CSIRO's new AI Think Tank

Sydney-based cloud provider Vault Cloud has advertised for a new chief information security officer as the company’s CEO, founder and current CISO Rupert Taylor-Price wants to make it a full-time position as the company expands.

Taylor-Price told CRN the role would provide leadership on security strategy, oversee the security program, security training & awareness, incident response activities, security-related coordination, security audit and reporting.

“I currently have two roles at Vault, CEO and CISO. Because Vault is currently going through expansion we are looking for someone to take over the role from me on a full-time basis," Taylor-Price said.

"The role has been in the company with me for 10 years, but having a full-time employee is new.”

Taylor-Price said in a Linkedin post that he had also taken on a part-time role at Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation’s newly created National AI Centre Think Tank. The company collaborated on an AI project with the commonwealth research agency in 2019.

Taylor-Price told CRN, "Artificial Intelligence is both an economic and a national security opportunity. To reach our potential we are going to need to invest in sovereign infrastructure, skills and domestic companies. With the leadership and ideas of the Think Tanks and the NAIC, I believe Australia can excel in these areas and improve the lives and security of all Australians.”

It’s not the first time Taylor-Price has balanced part-time work with his role as Vault’s CEO, which he has had since founding the company in 2012.

Taylor-Price has also been on the NSW Government's Sovereign Procurement Taskforce since August 2020 and had various positions at the Australian Information Industry Association since 2019, including NSW state councillor, board director and domestic capability chair, which he currently holds.

In 2017, Cloud Vault, alongside Sliced Tech, became the first two service providers to be granted the Australian Signals Directorate’s (ASD) 'Protected' level of certification. The cyber spy agency later scrapped its cloud certification program in March 2020, when it judged that the program caused confusion and bottlenecks around the accreditation of cloud services.

In July 2020, Cloud Vault took advantage of being one of the only locally hosted clouds to have its source code verified by ASD and further business with partners and channel engagement. It also appointed Linton Burling its head of sales and marketing in July 2020.