Vault Cloud, iseek team up for Queensland-hosted PROTECTED Cloud service

Brisbane-based digital infrastructure and managed services provider iseek has partnered with Canberra-based security cloud specialist Vault Cloud to deliver a Queensland-based PROTECTED Cloud service.

The companies said the service is the first of its kind in the state, aimed at government customers and enterprises with highly sensitive data looking to expand their critical digital infrastructure amid increased demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has shifted the focus on what we deem to be critical infrastructure and our data and data systems are now clearly deemed to be critical infrastructure,” iseek founder and managing director Jason Gomersall said.

“Through our engagement with our government and enterprise customers we discovered there was a real requirement for PROTECTED Cloud in the Queensland market. And, more importantly, something that was hosted in Queensland.”

The service will be IRAP-assessed, including security controls as mandated by the Australian Government Information Security Manual (ISM), ranging from the thickness and sturdiness of doors, to how data is managed and encrypted on disks.

Gomersall said Queensland-based organisations historically have needed to source PROTECTED Cloud services from providers hosted outside the state, and said being self-sufficient is needed for critical infrastructure.

“We need to be able to provide these services within the state and not rely on other parts of the country or the world,” he added.

“By putting together this fantastic partnership with Vault we are able to bring that offering to Queensland. I’m personally very excited about that.”



Vault Cloud chief executive Rupert Taylor-Price said the future of PROTECTED Cloud will be growth, with the amount of sensitive data needing to move to the cloud over the next five years will be “much higher” than in the past.

“Today, PROTECTED Cloud is used heavily in government, but as more cyber security events happen other sectors and other industries are starting to look at it as well,” Taylor-Price said.

“If you’ve got any systems where you are holding sensitive or critical infrastructure data and you would be worried if that information were to go into the public domain it’s probably time to start thinking whether you should use PROTECTED Cloud or some other high security cloud service versus public cloud or on-premise.”