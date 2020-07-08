Vault Cloud nabs NSW Govt deal, launches new cloud region in Western Sydney

Canberra-based community cloud provider Vault Cloud has secured a new whole-of-government deal with the NSW Government to provide cloud services.



The five-year agreement encompasses a range of solutions Vault Cloud said would simplify and improve the cost-effectiveness of cloud procurement for the state.



As part of the deal, Vault Cloud will offer specially negotiated terms and pricing for all NSW Government entities, other state Governments, local Governments, and Federal Government Agencies.



Vault Cloud chief executive Rupert Taylor-Price said the deal marked an important next stage in delivering transparent, ethical privacy and security solutions with the ultimate aim of building trust with local communities.



“The NSW Government’s cloud deal with Vault Cloud represents a commitment to the security of Australia’s data.

“We are proud to be securing sensitive and private citizen data for our Government. Vault is a trusted provider to Australian Government agencies precisely because data hosted with us is kept only on-shore and managed by security-cleared Australian citizens in Australia.”



In conjunction, the company launched an additional region in Western Sydney through a partnership with Canberra Data Centres (CDC).

Vault said the new region would “further assist the Government to expand its critical digital infrastructure in response to demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.”



In addition, as part of its ongoing investment in the state, Vault Cloud has built a Point of Presence in the NSW Government GovDC to enable rapid secure access to its cloud and partner solutions.



“CDC has been investing alongside Vault Cloud for many years to help the Government deliver better secure, sovereign cloud services. CDC and Vault Cloud’s investment in NSW is in recognition of the increasing security needs of the State Government,” said Canberra Data Centres CEO Greg Boorer.

Vault Cloud was one of the first cloud platforms to be certified by the Australian Signals Directorate to manage and store classified data.