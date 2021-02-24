Vault Cloud signs Aruba networking deal

Australian secure cloud specialist Vault Cloud has signed a reseller agreement with Networking vendor Aruba.

Targeted at Government and enterprise, the deal will see Vault resell Aruba’s ClearPass which will be sold as Vault’s Network Policy Manager as a service.

ClearPass is a network monitoring tool used to monitor and manage networks. It identifies individuals and devices on a network, enforces granular access policies and protects resources through dynamic controls across wired, wireless, and remote networks.

Vault Cloud is in the enviable position of being one of the only locally hosted clouds to have its source code verified by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD).

The Sydney-based cloud provider said the new product would provide “simpler, more seamless and secure access to corporate networks set to drive greater efficiencies for government and critical agencies”.

Vault Cloud works with government departments including the Digital Transformation Agency, Services Australia, the Department of Jobs and Small Business, the Department of Health, the Department of Social Services and Department of Defence.

In July 2020, Vault Cloud signed a five-year deal with the NSW Government to provide procurement and management of cloud services across departments, as well as local and federal agencies.



This was followed by the company upping its channel focus with new hires and specialised offerings.

It said this had the potential to support various use cases, from network access for public sector employees at any public facility, to accelerated support in bushfire affected areas and government employees who need critical access to data and information during crises. It added that the technology would “transform the way emergency services workers perform their jobs and protect public safety”.



Vault Cloud general manager Linton Burling said the company was continually enhancing its cloud solutions “in response to a rapidly evolving and sophisticated IT landscape”.



“In Australia, the critical services industry can be called upon in a moment’s notice for any number of reasons,” he said in a statement.

“This new infrastructure is designed and tested to support these emergency service workers and government agencies to do their job wherever it may be, in their quest to help keep Australians safe.

“It will also allow full mobility for Government staff in participating agencies the ability to work productively from any government office in NSW.”



Aruba’s ANZ boss Pat Devlin said the vendor was “incredibly proud to be partnering with Vault Cloud to deliver a faster and more secure network control system for our public sector customers”.

“The partnership will make use of our ClearPass platform to streamline user network access across the public sector and it will fundamentally transform and expand how government personnel can work and operate across the state,” he said.



“For example, over 150,000 clinical and non-clinical staff have needed to access consistent, secure wireless when moving between health sites over the last year – a change which has been instrumental in effectively managing the COVID-19 pandemic.”