VDI vendor Stratodesk names Sapply as APAC distie

By on
VDI vendor Stratodesk names Sapply as APAC distie

Linux-based virtual desktop vendor Stratodesk has appointed Sapply as its distributor for the Asia-Pacific region.

Stratodesk specialises in small footprint, Linux-based managed operating systems that turn any end-user computing device into a secure VDI/cloud workspace endpoint .

The company’s main offering is its NoTouch OS, which provides access to VDI, DaaS, and cloud workspaces.

This is paired with NoTouch Centre, a robust deployment and management solution for NoTouch.

“We are very excited to be appointed distributor for Stratodesk throughout the Asia Pacific region,” Sapply sales director Neil Woolley said.

“Sapply has a great track record in partnering with software vendors to enable hyper-growth and establish a strong presence in the region."

Stratodesk EMEA and APAC sales director Harald Wittek said Sapply has profound expertise in EUC and an ability to delight their customers and partners in the ANZ/SEA markets."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution sapply stratodesk

Partner Content

Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

Eight telcos warned for not providing enough notice for outages

Eight telcos warned for not providing enough notice for outages
CyberOps wins $2.5m Defence deal for space cybersecurity

CyberOps wins $2.5m Defence deal for space cybersecurity
Software and IT services lead US$5.1 trillion tech market in 2024

Software and IT services lead US$5.1 trillion tech market in 2024
Coles deploys 5G fixed access for stores, distribution centres

Coles deploys 5G fixed access for stores, distribution centres

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?