VDI vendor Stratodesk names Sapply as APAC distie

Linux-based virtual desktop vendor Stratodesk has appointed Sapply as its distributor for the Asia-Pacific region.

Stratodesk specialises in small footprint, Linux-based managed operating systems that turn any end-user computing device into a secure VDI/cloud workspace endpoint .

The company’s main offering is its NoTouch OS, which provides access to VDI, DaaS, and cloud workspaces.

This is paired with NoTouch Centre, a robust deployment and management solution for NoTouch.

“We are very excited to be appointed distributor for Stratodesk throughout the Asia Pacific region,” Sapply sales director Neil Woolley said.

“Sapply has a great track record in partnering with software vendors to enable hyper-growth and establish a strong presence in the region."

Stratodesk EMEA and APAC sales director Harald Wittek said Sapply has profound expertise in EUC and an ability to delight their customers and partners in the ANZ/SEA markets."