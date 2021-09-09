Vectec upgrades the Australian Securities Exchange's network with Arista tech

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has engaged Sydney-based managed services provider Vectec to upgrade its networking infrastructure to Arista Networks technology.

ASX sought to replace its legacy infrastructure from an undisclosed vendor with a new cognitive campus networking environment to provide high-performance networking for its corporate sites in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. The company also wanted new switches and Wi-Fi 6 capability.

Vectec helped build the new network around the Arista 720XP series switching platform, as well as the vendor’s low latency 7130 platform for high frequency trading and FPGA applications. On the software side, Arista EOS (Extensible Operating System) and CloudVision software were deployed for network-wide management, workload orchestration and workflow automation.

“We have worked with Arista extensively for several years, utilising their switching platforms in many areas of our production and corporate environment. We have also implemented their EOS and CloudVision architecture, which is world leading for network management and real-time insights into our environment,” ASX general manager for technology infrastructure David Glavin said.

“By deploying Arista for our new campus network, we will extend those benefits across our entire business operations, in trading and non-trading environments.”

Vectec was brought in by the ASX for its existing relationship, previously working on projects involving data centre technologies. The company is also expecting to continue working with the ASX for more data centre and campus networks-related projects.

Arista ANZ managing director Garry Turner said, “We are delighted to have been selected by the ASX to deploy their next generation cognitive campus network environment.”

“The ASX is a flagship client for Arista Networks, in the company of many other leading equity and commodity exchanges around the world who rely on Arista’s leading edge platforms to operate in a very demanding technology environment where high performance is absolutely essential.”

