Vectra AI names new ANZ country manager

Network threat detection and response vendor Vectra AI has appointed former Arista ANZ country manager Tony Bauman as its new ANZ country manager.

His remit in the role is to strengthen the company’s success across the region as the cybersecurity market grows.

The company referenced the recent budget announcement’s callout of cybersecurity needs, adding that “businesses and governments in the ANZ region are coming under increased pressure to strengthen their security posture.”

“Tony’s extensive experience in Enterprise, Government and Service Provider market segments and his ability to scale sales teams and build effective partnerships with the channel community will further strengthen the growing presence of Vectra in Australia and New Zealand,” said Vectra chief revenue officer Marc Gemassmer.

“We are delighted to have Tony on board to lead our ANZ business through this critical period of growth. Working closely with our channel partners we are committed to supporting Government entities and large-scale enterprise organisations across both markets as they ramp up their efforts to mitigate the risk of cyberattack.”

He will be tasked with leading the field sales organisation, expand the customer base in key vertical markets, and drive sales via the local ANZ partner ecosystem.

In addition to his time at Arista, Bauman has held senior roles across both startups and large tech companies including Citrix, IBM and Cisco.