Vectra and NEC APAC partner to deliver cyber security solutions to APAC businesses

By on
Network security vendor Vectra AI has partnered with NEC Asia Pacific to deliver enhanced cyber security solutions to APAC enterprises.

The partnership aims to provide improved security for APAC enterprises across public cloud, identity, SaaS applications and networks with security AI designed to detect and prioritise cyber-threats.

The integration of Vectra’s platform with NEC’s managed security offering is designed to give customers visibility of their security measures across hybrid architectures and cloud environments.

Vectra and NEC APAC aim to address the growing risk of cyber threats in the region. “The expansion of Vectra’s partnership with NEC is important and timely given the rapidly evolving threat landscape in Asia Pacific. NEC has first-class managed security services, and we are delighted to be able to offer these to our customers,” Vectra AI vice president APJ David Sajoto said.

NEC APAC vice president of enterprise infrastructure business unit Jack Ming Yeo said, “The collective strength of the new partnership with Vectra AI will provide enhanced and more secure infrastructure to help customers combat cyberattacks.”

“Together with Vectra, our new offering will bring intelligence-driven solutions to organisations by utilising automation to alleviate the stress security teams face today.”

Earlier this year, NEC was tapped by property developer Celestino to provide smart city technology to its upcoming Sydney Science Park project.

