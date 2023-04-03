Veeam and AWS announce Channel Activation Program in Australia

Veeam and AWS have announced a Channel Activation Program aimed at helping cloud partners in Australia and select Asia Pacific-Japan countries advance and simplify their cloud migrations.

The program uses the Veeam Availability Suite and aims to “enhance service offerings, improve partner profitability, and open new routes to market” and aims to onboard and speed up certification of partners.

It is Aimed at “traditional and born in the cloud partners," Veeam said.

Veeam and AWS will focus on educating partners about the sales process and messaging, and help build services expertise to “drive additional revenue and accelerate opportunities through AWS programs while increasing profitability for the partner.”

The two also announced that they will collaborate on “strategies and services that can help joint partners grow their businesses through incremental and adjacent service lines.”

“We look forward to the expansion of our relationship with Veeam, an AWS Software Partner with a proven track record of supporting joint customers as they accelerate their cloud migration to digitally transform,” said Corrie Briscoe, head of partner sales, Asia Pacific and Japan, at AWS.

DXC Technology lent its weight to today’s AWS and Veeam announcement.

“DXC Technology partners closely with Veeam and AWS Marketplace, offering our customers the ability to consume a suite of public cloud offerings via an online catalogue,” Carl Marsaus, Emerging Technology & Marketplace Practice Lead at DXC Technology said.

“This provides clients with a strategic and commercial advantage in meeting their data protection requirements, including flexible payment models, seamless procurement, and improved visibility and governance,” Marsaus said.

"When we think about how do we get to the cloud, in more cases than not, it‘s been a lift-and-shift type operation," Veeam senior manager of product marketing Billy Cashwell said at last year’s VeeamON conference in Las Vegas,

“We take what we have on-premises, we move it up to the cloud."

"And we try to treat it the same way we did on-prem, which usually leads to a lot of inefficiencies," Cashwell added.