Veeam announces new general manager for Asia-Pacific/Japan

By on
Veeam announces new general manager for Asia-Pacific/Japan
Beni Sia, Veeam
Supplied

Data protection and ransomware recovery vendor Veeam has announced the appointment of Beni Sia as the new general manager and senior vice pp resident of the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

Stationed in Singapore, Sia brings over 20 years of experience in the IT industry will be responsible for driving business operations and growth across the APJ region.

He previously served as vice president of Southeast Asia and Korea at Veeam and successfully led growth and expansion across 12 markets over the past three years.

Prior to Veeam, Sia was an independent director at Smoove Xperience in Singapore, and held senior roles at ServiceSource, Broadcom, Brocade and Juniper.

Sia said he plans to leverage Veeam's customer-focused approach and strong partnerships to drive success and address critical cybersecurity concerns.

In his new position, Sia will lead Veeam's growth strategy for the entire APJ region.

"This appointment reflects Veeam's commitment to developing and recognizing talent within the company," John Jester, chief revenue officer at Veeam said.

Sia will report to Jester, a Veeam spokesperson said.

 

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
apj beni sia data protection ransomware recovery sales & marketing veeam

Partner Content

Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

The seven biggest new features in Apple iOS 17

The seven biggest new features in Apple iOS 17
What Cisco&#8217;s $43.7 billion Splunk buy will bring

What Cisco’s $43.7 billion Splunk buy will bring
First Australian customers on Microsoft 365 Copilot announced

First Australian customers on Microsoft 365 Copilot announced
Fujitsu to buy Canberra's MF & Associates

Fujitsu to buy Canberra's MF & Associates

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?