Veeam announces new general manager for Asia-Pacific/Japan

Data protection and ransomware recovery vendor Veeam has announced the appointment of Beni Sia as the new general manager and senior vice pp resident of the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

Stationed in Singapore, Sia brings over 20 years of experience in the IT industry will be responsible for driving business operations and growth across the APJ region.

He previously served as vice president of Southeast Asia and Korea at Veeam and successfully led growth and expansion across 12 markets over the past three years.

Prior to Veeam, Sia was an independent director at Smoove Xperience in Singapore, and held senior roles at ServiceSource, Broadcom, Brocade and Juniper.

Sia said he plans to leverage Veeam's customer-focused approach and strong partnerships to drive success and address critical cybersecurity concerns.

In his new position, Sia will lead Veeam's growth strategy for the entire APJ region.

"This appointment reflects Veeam's commitment to developing and recognizing talent within the company," John Jester, chief revenue officer at Veeam said.

Sia will report to Jester, a Veeam spokesperson said.