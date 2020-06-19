Veeam launches new AWS, Microsoft Teams, NetApp products

Veeam kicked off its digital VeeamON 2020 conference Thursday by unveiling a slew of products for Microsoft Teams, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and NetApp OnTap.

The Switzerland-based data backup and management specialist launched a new version of Veeam Backup for AWS and Microsoft, as well as a new purpose-built disaster recovery planning and compliance offering.

“A major focus of VeeamON this week has been the criticality of data to business success as our customers undergo rapid digital transformation,” said Danny Allan, chief technology officer and senior vice president of product strategy at Veeam, in a statement.

VeeamON 2020 initially was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas but was changed to a virtual event due to the coronavirus global pandemic. CRN breaks down the five biggest products and updates Veeam unveiled Thursday at VeeamON 2020.

Veeam Backup for AWS

One of the biggest launches at VeeamON 2020 was Veeam Backup for AWS version 2.

New enhancements include AWS disaster recovery to protect against regional outages by replicating and recovering Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) snapshots across AWS accounts and AWS regions. Another new capability is integration with the recently released changed block tracking API to shrink backup windows as well as lower compute and storage costs, according to Veeam. The new Veeam Backup for AWS also allows for application-consistent snapshots and backups of running Amazon EC2 instances without shutting down or disconnecting attached Amazon EBS volumes.

The offering delivers AWS-native Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) backup and recovery available exclusively in the AWS Marketplace in free, paid and bring-your-own license editions. Veeam Backup for AWS can be implemented as a stand-alone AWS backup and disaster recovery offering for AWS-to-AWS backup or integrated with the Veeam Platform, which delivers seamless cloud mobility and data portability for backup, recovery and migration within any environment.

Veeam Backup for AWS version 2 is now available in the AWS Marketplace. Customers can deploy the fully featured free edition, which provides backup of 10 Amazon EC2 instances. Paid options include a pay-for-what-you-use metered offering for stand-alone AWS backup and disaster recovery, or Veeam platform integrated options that utilize flexible Veeam universal licenses.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v5

The company unveiled Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 version 5, which makes it easier for customers to quickly restore and find documents and files from within Microsoft Teams. Veeam said its Backup for Microsoft Office 365 is the company’s fastest-growing product, with downloads by more than 120,000 organizations, representing over 12 million user mailboxes.

With native APIs for Teams, Veeam provides native backup and recovery for Microsoft Teams with full support for protecting Teams data as well as channels, settings and tabs. The offering provides a fast and easy recovery experience purpose-built for Teams, while also enabling granular search and find across Team components.

Version 5 of Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 will become generally available in the third quarter of 2020.

Veeam Availability Orchestrator v3 with NetApp OnTap Support

The company’s Veeam Availability Orchestrator (VAO) version 3 brings full recovery orchestration support for NetApp OnTap snapshots, enabling users to ensure IT services continuity through extensible recovery orchestration from Veeam-powered backups and replicas and array-based replication. VAO version 3 offers a range of capabilities to help businesses achieve necessary levels of disaster recovery planning and compliance by automatically testing, dynamically documenting and executing disaster recovery plans—from single applications to entire sites.

VAO version 3 adds new capabilities to offer extensible recovery orchestration from array-based replication for all NetApp OnTap customers. This new feature, Storage Orchestration Plans, will enable customers to orchestrate failover on NetApp OnTap storage to a secondary recovery site, whether it be a disaster recovery site or a new data center.

Veeam’s Allan said VAO version 3 automates manually intensive processes and drives greater business value by unlocking the potential of otherwise-dormant data.

“VAO v3 provides intelligent orchestration and testing for business continuity and disaster recovery and migration operations, using our advanced recovery technology to eliminate the otherwise manual, time-consuming and repeatable processes for necessary DR and migration planning,” he said in a statement.

New DR Pack

Included in Veeam Availability Orchestrator version 3 is a new DR Pack, ideal for users of Veeam Backup & Replication or Veeam Availability Suite users. The DR Pack provides a purpose-built DR planning and compliance solution.

“With the new DR Pack, we are changing the game for enterprise-grade DR by delivering orchestration and automation capabilities at a price point that is unheard of in this market,” said Veeam’s Allan in a statement. “In today’s world, all data is essential and the DR Pack will enable businesses to simply and reliably extend DR planning beyond what’s historically been deemed the most essential workloads to now include all workloads.”

Veeam said the DR Pack will become generally available within the next 30 days.

Sneak peek on Revamped Veeam Availability Suite

Veeam provided a sneak peek into some new features slated for future updates to Veeam’s flagship Veeam Availability Suite data protection and management offering.

New features coming to the Veeam Availability Suite include near-continuous data protection, which will provide virtual machine replication with recovery point objectives of seconds for tier-one VMware vSphere workloads.

Another sneak peek is instant recovery of any backup to a Microsoft Hyper-V VM, instant publishing of NAS Backup content, and instant recovery of Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle databases.

