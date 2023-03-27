Veeam makes 200 staff redundant around the world

By on
Recovery and backup company Veeam is making 200 staff around the world redundant, despite saying it is a "strong, profitable, fast-growing company".

A Veeam spokesperson sent a statement from the company in response to CRN Australia's questions about the redundancies, and confirmed that were taking place.

"... from time to time we must make decisions about where we should invest and how we can drive efficiency in the way we go-to-market," the statement said.

Asked about what severance packages would be availabe for those made redundant, the spokesperson would only refer to the company statement which says it is helping both those who are made redundant and those who will remain in employ "with the best care and support possible".

Among those leaving Veeam are senior distribution manager for Australia Kaz Delaney who posted on LinkedIn that she had been made redundant.

Veeam's spokesperson said the company will not be making comments locally.

Several United States located staff, some in senior positions, others in recruitment, have posted on the Microsoft-owned professional network about being laid off.

The company, owned by private equity fim Insight Partners which bought Veeam in 2020 in a massive, US$5 billion deal

It hired industry veteran Dustin Driggs as its chief financial officer in February this year.

 

Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
