Veeam ‘streamlines’ channel by replacing Tech Data with Dicker Data

Veeam has named Dicker Data as a new Australian distributor and appears to have parted ways with Tech Data in what a staffer at its media relations representatives described as “streamlining” its distribution channel. The staffer said that to the best of their knowledge, Ingram Micro and Dicker Data are now Veeam's only local distributors.

In an earlier version of this story we noted that at the time we first wrote this story, Veeam’s page listing Australian distributors* mentioned Dicker, Ingram plus Tech Data and rhipe.

We asked for comment and have now been told that Tech Data is out of the picture.

ANZ channel chief Janet Docherty told CRN "Alongside distribution partners to the Australian channel, Ingram Micro and Dicker Data, Veeam will continue to work closely with cloud-based aggregator, Rhipe. Rhipe remains aggregator for Veeam’s Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) business, while Ingram Micro has access to both resell and VCSP businesses in the Australian market.”

A prepared statement from Docherty said “Partnering with Dicker Data perfectly complements our business strategy as we share almost every one of our alliance, resale and co-sale vendors with them.”

“We’re thrilled to be working closer with Dicker Data in 2020 and beyond. Dicker Data’s vision and strategy aligns with Veeam’s growth and development plans," she added. "Our strengthened partnership will allow us to streamline the way we sell to the Australian market.”

CRN asked Tech Data to confirm its Australian relationship with Veeam has ended.

The distributor sent us the following statement.

"We are unable to comment on behalf of other parties, however, can tell you that Tech Data will continue to evolve our business and our portfolio to best support our channel partners. We are focusing on data centre, software and next-generation technologies including IoT, analytics and cloud in order to become the leading hybrid cloud, software-as-a-service and data centre solution aggregator in market."

Dicker Data issued an ASX statement (pdf) about the win in which chairman and CEO David Dicker said “I’m pleased to welcome Veeam to our vendor line-up. We currently have successful distribution practices in place with a number of Veeam’s technology alliance partners such as Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo, Microsoft, Nutanix and Pure Storage. These practices will be leveraged to accelerate the uptake of Veeam by our extensive reseller partner base.”

* We took a screenshot - here it is!