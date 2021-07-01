Veeam taps Forcepoint’s Klasie Holtzhausen to replace Janet Docherty as ANZ channel chief

Backup vendor Veeam Software has revealed that ANZ channel sales director Janet Docherty has left the company and has appointed Forcepoint Pacific regional director Klasie Holtzhausen as her replacement.

Speaking on Docherty's departure Veeam ANZ vice president Gary Mitchell told CRN, "We wish Janet every success in her future endeavours.”

Holtzhausen, based in Sydney, will report to Mitchell as Veeam’s leader for its regional channel teams and will work with partners and distributors across the region.

He will be tasked with driving Veeam’s reformed channel strategy to grow Tier 1 and 2 partners by helping them build their service offerings.

On his appointment, Holtzhausen said, “Veeam has had an incredible track record in the past 18 months with the success of v11, completing support for all three major public cloud providers and consistent double-digit revenue growth.

“I’m excited to be joining a 100 percent channel company, which ensures its partners are always at the core of every decision Veeam makes. This puts Veeam in a very strong position to focus on supporting our partners’ innovation and cloud value-propositions, as well as providing the tools and skills required to support digital transformation in the most simple, flexible and reliable way.

“Helping partners manage customer risk on their transformation journey is the number one goal. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Veeam’s network of partners and take them on the journey with Veeam to achieving growth and success across AN/Z and beyond.”

In addition to his time at Forcepoint, Holtzhausen has held senior roles at Symantec, IBM, Dell Software and CA Technologies.

“Klasie’s proven success in building multiple routes to market with partners, as well as delivering outstanding sales practices and results, is exceptional,” said ANZ VP Mitchell.

“Veeam drives 100% of its sales through the channel and we are fully committed to enabling our partners to increase and diversify their value-propositions for customers by offering Modern Data Protection solutions across cloud, virtual, SaaS, Kubernetes and physical environments delivered either as a service or on-premises.

“Veeam prides itself in the way it collaborates with partners and with Klasie’s unparalleled experience in boosting channel growth, we’re looking forward to having him at the reigns to continue the successful growth of our A/NZ partners in helping our joint customers overcome challenges of the digital transformation era.”