Velrada, Adita Technologies, Solutions+ named Wiise's top partners for 2023

Australian cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) vendor Wiise has honoured its top partners in recognition of their “outstanding” achievements and contributions.

Adelaide-based Solutions+ took home the top gong of partner of the year, in recognition of the company “consistently incorporating Wiise’s culture of customer service” with high-quality delivery and support.

Sydney-based Wild Tech meanwhile was named growth partner of the year for its work in developing its Wiise practice and contributing to the vendor’s growth.

Perth-headquartered Velrada was awarded the not-for-profit partner of the year for its work with communities through deploying the Wiise platform.

Sydney-based Adita Technologies bagged the innovation partner of the year award for introducing Wiise’s platform to a new sector and developing a novel solution for its customers.

Maroochydore, Queensland-based Momentum Software Solutions was named customer success partner of the year in recognition of its implementation outcomes.

Sydney-based BCPrise was awarded co-sell partner of the year for working with Wiise’s team to help grow the platform’s reach.

“Australian businesses are on an accelerated path of digitalisation.,” Wiise chief executive Charlie Wood said.

We are thrilled to work closely with our partners to enable SMEs to make smarter and faster decisions, improve productivity, manage costs, and scale their operations," Wood added.

“Huge congratulations to all the winners for thinking out of the box and choosing Wiise’s comprehensive ERP cloud solutions to help their customers take their businesses to the next stage of growth and maturity."

"We anticipate it will play a critical role in supporting their progress amidst economic uncertainties."