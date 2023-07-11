Ventia comes under cyber attack

Infrastructure builder Ventia said it has suffered an unspecificed cyber incident, forcing the company to take key systems offline.

Action has been taken to contain the incident, with third-party expertise brought in, ASX and NZX listed Ventia said.

"Ventia has engaged external cyber security experts and is actively working with regulators and law enforcement," it said.

"As we work to restore our networks, we will prioritise the security and safety of our people, our customers, and our stakeholders," Ventia added.

In an incident update, Ventia said its operations are continuing and it is maintaining vigilance across its systems.

"We will not hesitate to take further protective action if required as operations return to normal in the days ahead," Ventia said.

Ventia is one of NBN Co's partners to upgrade a million homes and business to full fibre to the premises broadband service, and also manages telecommunications and broadcast networks among other infrastructure.