VentraIP parent Nexigen Digital acquires Adelaide-based web hosting provider Net Virtue

VentraIP parent company Nexigen Digital has acquired Adelaide-based web hosting and domain name service provider Net Virtue.

Nexigen said the deal was worth “seven figures” and will bring in 15,000 clients and 40,000 services brought into VentraIP as the company’s largest acquisition.

Founded in 2011, Net Virtue specialises in web hosting, nvX hosting, managed WordPress services, VPS servers and domain name services.

“We were extremely excited to be presented with this opportunity as Net Virtue has been a strong competitor for many years, and to be able to clinch the deal in the current market is testament to our reputation for providing best-in-class service to our clients and a proven history of providing a smooth transition process,” Nexigen Digital co-founder and co-CEO Angelo Giuffrida said.

“We will continue to honor the legacy of providing the high quality service that Net Virtue has built their reputation on, and expand on that by delivering 24/7 Australian support on industry-leading infrastructure.”

Giuffrida added that more businesses will be online than ever following the challenges of 2020 brought to small businesses and sole traders.

“We know that those clients don’t want to hear from us about mergers, cost savings that don’t reduce their prices, and continuous promises of better days ahead that are never delivered; they just want to get on with their business, be respected, and get great service - and that’s what we continue to deliver in spades,” he said.

Speaking on the acquisition, Net Virtue managing director Daniel Webber said, "I'm very proud and grateful of the team that shaped Net Virtue. Starting this business 10 years ago, I never envisaged growing to where we are today, and I only have the team to thank for that."

"VentraIP has proven time and again to put the customer first, which was a major factor in the acquisition. With the passion and energy that [co-CEO] Cheyne [Jonstone] and Angelo have created at VentraIP, I'm certain that our loyal customers will remain in capable hands to receive the best service and support in the industry."

The deal comes a few days after Nexigen acquired Melbourne-based digital marketing agency Digital Eagles, as the company looked to bolster its digital marketing brand Circular Media Group.