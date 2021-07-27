VentraIP parent Nexigen Digital acquires Melbourne digital marketing agency Digital Eagles

Nexigen Digital, the parent company of hosting provider VentraIP and Synergy Wholesale, has acquired Melbourne-based digital marketing agency Digital Eagles.

Digital Eagles offers marketing services like SEO, social media, e-commerce and other consulting work. Its customers include Bendigo Bank, L’Oreal and Harris Scarfe. The company counts Google and Facebook as its vendor partners.

The acquisition comes following Nexigen’s launch into the digital marketing space with its Circular Media Group brand.

“This is a best-case outcome for all stakeholders in the Digital Eagles business, and we look forward to bringing operational stability, sensible management and an extremely positive outlook for all,” Nexigen Digital co-founder and co-CEO Cheyne Jonstone said.

Digital Eagles called in administrators earlier this month after six years in business, appointing Laurence Fitzgerald of William Buck as voluntary administrator.

Following the acquisition, Jonstone said Nexigen would retain the Digital Eagles brand alongside Circular Media, but will relaunch with a new look and will target SMBs that are new to digital marketing.

Nexigen general manager of digital marketing Matthew Collins-Leslie said, “It's not impressive enough to simply have a first page result anymore.

“Customers expect their digital agency to understand the commercial side of their business, and by bringing together Circular Media Group’s web marketing experts and Digital Eagles’ best in class delivery team our customers stand the best chance to have their brand heard and their results delivered.”