VentraIP parent Nexigen Digital acquires Melbourne digital marketing agency Digital Eagles

By on
VentraIP parent Nexigen Digital acquires Melbourne digital marketing agency Digital Eagles
Melroy Fernandes, Matthew Collins-Leslie, Tanja Vucic, Natalia Pereira (Nexigen Digital digital marketing team)

Nexigen Digital, the parent company of hosting provider VentraIP and Synergy Wholesale, has acquired Melbourne-based digital marketing agency Digital Eagles.

Digital Eagles offers marketing services like SEO, social media, e-commerce and other consulting work. Its customers include Bendigo Bank, L’Oreal and Harris Scarfe. The company counts Google and Facebook as its vendor partners.

The acquisition comes following Nexigen’s launch into the digital marketing space with its Circular Media Group brand.

“This is a best-case outcome for all stakeholders in the Digital Eagles business, and we look forward to bringing operational stability, sensible management and an extremely positive outlook for all,” Nexigen Digital co-founder and co-CEO Cheyne Jonstone said.

Digital Eagles called in administrators earlier this month after six years in business, appointing Laurence Fitzgerald of William Buck as voluntary administrator.

Following the acquisition, Jonstone said Nexigen would retain the Digital Eagles brand alongside Circular Media, but will relaunch with a new look and will target SMBs that are new to digital marketing.

Nexigen general manager of digital marketing Matthew Collins-Leslie said, “It's not impressive enough to simply have a first page result anymore.

“Customers expect their digital agency to understand the commercial side of their business, and by bringing together Circular Media Group’s web marketing experts and Digital Eagles’ best in class delivery team our customers stand the best chance to have their brand heard and their results delivered.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
digital eagles nexigen services

Partner Content

How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

Forum Group goes on the block

Forum Group goes on the block
Ingram Micro flags massive price hikes on refurbished Cisco kit

Ingram Micro flags massive price hikes on refurbished Cisco kit
Satya Nadella on Microsoft's 'structural transformation'

Satya Nadella on Microsoft's 'structural transformation'
HP Inc drops Bluechip Infotech as Aussie distributor

HP Inc drops Bluechip Infotech as Aussie distributor

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?