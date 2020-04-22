VentraIP to give away 10k domain names

Web hosting and domain name registrar VentraIP Australia has announced it will give away 10,000 domain names for free.

Dubbed the “The Great Australian Domain Name Giveaway”, the giveaway aims to help local businesses get started online during the COVID-19 crisis.

The company said local business owners and entrepreneurs that do not have an online presence will be able to register a free Australian domain name for one year.

VentraIP chief executive Angelo Giuffrida said he was proud to be able to help the community get through such a challenging time.

“Getting your existing business or your new idea online is now more important than ever, and if we can do something to help people achieve this then that’s a win for everybody”, Guiffrida said.

The giveaway will be financed using the federal government’s cashflow assistance package announced in March.

“We’ve been extremely fortunate that our revenue has not suffered a major downturn since the crisis began but we will still receive that funding, so in good faith we decided to use that money to assist other businesses transition to working online and to help people who may have lost their jobs and may have a great idea that they can build a business from,” Guiffrida said.

VentraIP said the offer is only available to new customers and is limited to one free domain name per account.

Certain domains like those under the .au namespace must meet some requirements, like an active ACN, ABN and more to qualify for a .com.au or .net.au domain.