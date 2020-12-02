VentraIP unveils new brand

VentraIP unveils new brand
Angelo Giuffrida (Nexigen Digital)

VentraIP Australia and its subsidiaries Synergy Wholesale and Zuver Hosting and Domains will now be known by a new name, Nexigen Digital.

VentraIP’s current executive chairman Cheyne Jonstone and CEO Angelo Giuffrida will become co-CEOs of the group, with Jonstone overseeing sales and marketing and Giuffrida focussing on operations and compliance.

The hosting provider said it intends to add more brands to its stable and would “progressively diversify its service offerings, streamline internal policies and processes to deliver a seamless experience, and monetise its vast library of intellectual property through a number of targeted software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings”.

In late 2019, VentralP and Services Australia explored the possibility of a joint acquisition of Arq Group. In April this year VentralP launched a campaign to give Australian companies free domain names.

The company said Daniel Foenander would remain head of operations, and that a search was currently underway for a Financial Controller.

Earlier in 2020, the company appointed a new customer service manager Michael Price, with experience managing service centres for Microsoft, the Australian Government, and Aldi Australia.

The company said it also recently deployed a new Avaya phone system and new Dell desktops for all staff to support its growth plans.

“Our commitment to our customers and the high level of service we provide will only strengthen as our operational synergies begin to align within our brands, and we continue to make progress with important changes such as ISO 27001 certification,” new co-CEO Giuffrida said in a statement.

The group boasts more than 200,000 Australian business customers, with revenue in excess of $20 million per year.

Growth for the 19/20 financial year was reported at 31 percent eclipsing the previous year’s figure of 14 percent. The increase was attributed to COVID-19 and successful execution of highly-targeted marketing campaigns.

“Over the past twelve months we have worked to create a new identity that gives us a vehicle to explore other opportunities that have been presented to us, such as capital raising and strong interest in a public listing”, new co-CEO Jonstone said.

Razer&#160;unveils&#160;hyper-focused&#160;productivity laptop &#8211; Razer Book 13
TrickBot still crawls despite law enforcement kneecapping operation
What you need to know about integrating voice for MS Teams?
Black Friday: Get SharpSpring Marketing Automation for 83% off
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Sales or Marketing: What's the difference and what's most important?

All Blacks' mentality coach gives advice on leadership

NBN Co quietly releases instant quotes for FTTP upgrade

The CRN Fast50 2020 revealed!

