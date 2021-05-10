Venture Consulting acquired by multinational consulting firm Altman Solon

Australian tech-focused strategic advisory firm Venture Consulting has been acquired by US-headquartered consultancy Altman Solon for an undisclosed sum.

Venture Consulting founder Justin Jameson along with former Oliver Wyman ANZ leader David Borstein will take the lead as Venture transitions to operating as part of Altman Solon in Australia and New Zealand.

Founded in 2009, Venture had offices in Sydney and Melbourne and served organisations across ANZ.

Now an Altman Solon partner, Jameson said, “I am delighted that my team and I are joining a global consulting firm that shares our values and passion for TMT (telecommunications, media and technology).

“After 11 years building close relationships with our clients, this is an exciting next step for them, and all of our team who are making the transition with us today to expand Altman Solon’s impressive global reputation in Australia and NZ and provide significant value for our clients.”

Bornstein, also named partner, added, “Justin and I share Altman Solon’s commitment to building the leading TMT-specialised consulting firm in our region. Coming together was an easy decision.

“From today, we are already the largest TMT specialist consultancy in the region and scaling rapidly. As Altman Solon, we now bring deep global expertise and capabilities of the world’s leading TMT strategy specialist to our clients, while continuing with the same local insights, experience, and connections.”

As part of the acquisition, all of Venture Consulting’s employees will join Altman Solon, the company said.

This acquisition adds a Sydney location to Altman Solon’s 11 offices worldwide, which, along with a new Singapore office, will act as the base for the company’s APAC operations.

“We have enjoyed a strong partnership with Justin and the Venture Consulting team for several years,” added Altman Solon managing partner Rory J. Altman

“Having worked together to deliver high-quality work for our Australia and New Zealand clients it was clear from the beginning that we shared a common set of values. We are excited to formalise this next step in our relationship and demonstrate Altman Solon’s commitment to the TMT sectors in Asia Pacific.”