VenuesNSW seeks IT provider for ticketing platform

Venues NSW (VNSW) is inviting expressions of interest from ticketing providers for a new platform for the members of its venues, including the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Allianz Stadium and The Sporting Club of Sydney.

The platform will facilitate the sale, delivery and management of general admission, reserved seats and special package tickets to VenueNSW members.

VNSW is the owner, coordinator, and promoter of a portfolio of publicly-owned sports and entertainment venues in NSW.

The company also owns Accor Stadium, CommBank Stadium, WIN Stadium, WIN Entertainment Centre, McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle Showground and Entertainment Centre.

Membership is classified into three major tiers; SCG, Gold and Platinum members, and there are approximately 20,000 members.

The waitlist for SCG Membership currently contains approximately 28,000 records and is an approximate 13 year wait.

The platform solution is expected to include customer relationship management integration with Microsoft Dynamics.

This is to enable single sign-on from CRM into ticketing system, the ability to produce barcoded and plain tickets, and the ability to build own events and price types, including managing capacities.

It is also expected to have payment gateway functionality for sales transactions and orders, integration with Ticketek, the ability to sell reserved seats, and for the membership team to sell and distribute tickets directly into the system.

Live data reporting, group purchase, refunding and variable price categories, under 24/7 support, should also be included with the system.

The contract will occur over a period from 24/04/2023 to 30/06/2025 with a possible extension of 12 months at the sole discretion of VNSW.

Expressions of interest close on February 8, 2023.

VNSW currently has several ticketing agreements in place across its network of venues which include services for public and corporate ticketing categories.

Currently, Ticketek provides VNSW with ticketing and box office services for Accor Stadium, Allianz Stadium, Sydney Cricket Ground and CommBank Stadium.

Turnkey Hospitality Solutions trading as Event Hub, provides VNSW with corporate event, inventory and stakeholder management SaaS solution.

Ticketmaster Australia provides VNSW with ticketing and box office services for McDonald Jones Stadium and WIN Sports and Entertainment Centres.