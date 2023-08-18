Veritas Alta SaaS Protection gains IRAP classification

Cloud data management company Veritas said its Alta Software-as-a-Service Protection platform has completed the Information Security Registered Assessors Program - IRAP - at the PROTECTED information classification level.

The IRAP assessment means government agencies and other Australian organisations can use the Alta platform to manage, protect and recover critical data successfully in any event, Veritas said.

“The common misunderstanding around the cloud responsibility model means that many organisations have not factored in the need for third-party data protection," Pete Murray, managing director of ANZ at Veritas, said.

"However, as most cloud service providers are operating on a shared responsibility model, this essentially means organisations must protect and secure their own cloud-based data," Murray added.

He added that the Veritas Alta SaaS Protection platform offers cloud data security.

The platform offers users the assurance that critical data can be recovered with near-zero Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) and Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs), in worst-case scenarios in which cyber attacks occur.

IRAP framework assessments are done using the government's Information Security Manual (ISM),

They allow government agencies and departments with strict security requirements to assess their risk and authorisation, to ensure that systems are suitable for storign, processing and communicating sensitive or classified information.