Veritas Alta SaaS Protection gains IRAP classification

By on
Veritas Alta SaaS Protection gains IRAP classification

Cloud data management company Veritas said its Alta Software-as-a-Service Protection platform has completed the Information Security Registered Assessors Program - IRAP - at the PROTECTED information classification level.

The IRAP assessment means government agencies and other Australian organisations can use the Alta platform to manage, protect and recover critical data successfully in any event, Veritas said.

“The common misunderstanding around the cloud responsibility model means that many organisations have not factored in the need for third-party data protection," Pete Murray, managing director of ANZ at Veritas, said.

"However, as most cloud service providers are operating on a shared responsibility model, this essentially means organisations must protect and secure their own cloud-based data," Murray added.

He added that the Veritas Alta SaaS Protection platform offers cloud data security.

The platform offers users the assurance that critical data can be recovered with near-zero Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) and Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs), in worst-case scenarios in which cyber attacks occur.

IRAP framework assessments are done using the government's Information Security Manual (ISM),

They allow government agencies and departments with strict security requirements to assess their risk and authorisation, to ensure that systems are suitable for storign, processing and communicating sensitive or classified information.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
acsc alta cloud irap saas security veritas

Partner Content

Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

Dell slapped with $10 million fine for false monitor pricing

Dell slapped with $10 million fine for false monitor pricing
Salesforce to debut Data and Marketing Clouds on Hyperforce locally next year

Salesforce to debut Data and Marketing Clouds on Hyperforce locally next year
NextDC launches Pilbara's first of its kind data centre

NextDC launches Pilbara's first of its kind data centre
TPG launches Ericsson-based network analytics offering

TPG launches Ericsson-based network analytics offering

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?