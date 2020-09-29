Veritas’ Globanet acquisition simplifies collection of Zoom, Teams, Slack data

Data management and data protection software developer Veritas Monday said it has acquired Globanet, one of the two leading developers of technology for collecting data from multiple sources as a prelude to archiving it and ensuring compliance with corporate and government requirements.

Veritas’ Globanet acquisition brings Veritas native visibility into more than 80 new content sources, including data from Microsoft Teams, Slack, Zoom, Symphony, Bloomberg and more, said Ajay Bhatia, general manager of compliance for the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company.

Veritas and Globanet have been partnering for some time on bringing data from Globanet’s sources as a way to ensure data is archived and prepared for data governance via Veritas’ data management technology, Bhatia told CRN.

“This completes our solution,” he said. “We can help businesses go from capturing data to being able to consume the data, do analysis on it, move it to archive and recovery, add context, and provide the ability to do proactive and reactive actions based on risk,” he said.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

This new capability is important to Veritas’ customers and channel partners who have had to deal with increasing complex data requirements, especially in 2020, Bhatia said.

“Customers have a lot of communications sprawl,” he said. “The pandemic exposed a lot of work-from-home issues. Compliance officers and security officers are doing a lot more than they did before.”

Globanet provides content aggregation, and looks for things like language, personal data, credit card information, and other information to ensure the data is managed properly after capture, said David Scott, director of product management for Veritas.

Globanet collects data from emails, instant messages, social media, text messaging and more, Scott told CRN.

“And it’s starting to do more and more with voice, including transcriptions after Team and Zoom meetings,” he said. “This opens a new world for e-discovery.”

Scott cited telehealth as an important example of how the need to capture content is rapidly changing. He said that, after a video meeting, doctors may want to look at the transcription to make sure the patient understands what was said or make sure a patient is not just fishing for drugs.

Sales analytics is another important place where Veritas’ Globanet acquisition is important, Scott said. “It provides a wide lens into what a company is doing,” he said.

While Veritas and Globanet have their own sales teams and channel partners, the two have also partnered for years, and so bringing Globanet to Veritas’ channel base should be easy, Bhatia said.

Globanet also had strategic relationships with several companies that compete with Veritas on content aggregation and content management, Bhatia said. They include Proofpoint, Mimecast, Relativity and Microsoft. Bhatia said Veritas already has a long-standing relationship with Microsoft, and that Veritas’ Globanet acquisition will not impact its prior technology partnerships.

This article originally appeared at crn.com