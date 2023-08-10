Veritas launches new MSP program

Multi-cloud data management vendor Veritas Technologies has introduced a managed service provider program within its Partner Force program.

The MSP program includes a new set of incentives, new training and enablement offerings and flexible pricing models specifically for Veritas’ MSP partners.

“This initiative reinforces our commitment to supporting the unique capabilities of our MSP partners in developing ‘Outcomes-as-a-Service’. Veritas provides the resources they need to leverage our portfolio within their service lines and business practices,” Veritas ANZ managing director Pete Murray said.

“With an increasingly complex IT environment and the continued industry evolution to as-a-service models, MSPs present a truly compelling value proposition to our mutual end customers – leveraging Veritas Technologies as the engine, they can extend that value to data protection and recovery capabilities as-a-Service across on-prem, hybrid and cloud environments.”

Veritas’ MSP partners can also more quickly engineer any Veritas-powered backup-as-a-service, analytics-as-a-service and data recovery-as-a-service offering.

MSPs can also avail them through subscription and consumption-based pricing options, in addition to commitment-based commercial models.

Qualifying MSP partners in the Veritas Elite program will also be eligible for joint go-to-market initiatives and product roadmap engagements, solutions development workshops and incentives.

“As a multi-market Veritas partner, being able to offer the benefits of integrated backup, analytics and data recovery-as-a-service offerings - all made available as part of this dedicated MSP program - will be a welcome addition to our service offering, particularly given the clear and present threat of ransomware and cyber-attacks," Datacom director of cloud services Ross Delaney said.

“Our partnership with Veritas combined with our wider strategic services will ensure maximum data resiliency and business continuity for all our customers," Delaney added.