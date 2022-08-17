Veritas Technologies drops Tech Data as Aussie distributor, consolidates with Dicker Data

Enterprise backup vendor Veritas Technologies has consolidated its distribution agreement for Australia with Dicker Data, with its partnership with Tech Data set to end in October 2022.

The vendor said making Dicker Data its sole distributor aims to create a better experience for its reseller partners, including improved inside sales and marketing support. Veritas also cited its success in its single-distributor model in New Zealand through Westcon-Comstor NZ.

Veritas said it chose Dicker for its expertise and reach in Australia, which it said had been proven over the two companies’ relationship over two decades.

“Veritas is excited to enter this new phase of our partner-centric model in Australia, which will provide incremental focus and investment to our channel community who, in turn, trust in Veritas to provide data management, protection and insight solutions to their customers,” Veritas ANZ managing director Pete Murray said.

“This relationship gives Dicker Data and Veritas the opportunity to accelerate our business in Australia together, not only for our traditional products but also, given Dicker Data’s strength in the Microsoft channel, to a new cohort of partners.”

Dicker Data will distribute Veritas’ full product portfolio, including its new cloud-based services like NetBackup SaaS Protection and Recovery Vault.

Dicker will also invest more on its Veritas sales motion, with plans to add more Veritas-focused technical and inside-sales support roles, as well as increasing marketing activities to drive further partner growth.

Dicker Data chief operating officer Vladimir Mitnovetski said, “We are pleased to be strengthening our strategic relationship of over 20 years with Veritas.”

“We look forward to expanding our reach and solution capabilities to support the entire Veritas channel and in particular, leveraging our core cloud distribution capabilities with cloud service providers.”

Last year, Veritas appointed Pete Murray as ANZ managing director to replace Howard Fyffe, who moved to all-flash universal storage solutions vendor Vast Data at the time.