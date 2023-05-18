Veritas Technologies updates partner program

Veritas Technologies has made several updates to its Partner Force program for the company’s fiscal year 2024 (FY24).

The updated program launched to channel partners in April, aiming to help accelerate their transition to the cloud with new rewards for cloud-based deals and a simplified transaction process, as well as new training and accreditation programs.

Veritas ANZ managing director Pete Murray said “Veritas is continuing to accelerate our business in Australia and New Zealand exclusively through our channel partners, and the enhancements to the Veritas Partner Force program mark an exciting new phase in our partner-centric model.”

“The updates will allow us to better support our partners in generating demand and providing value to their clients, while simplifying the process of engagement – all of which are critical in this increasingly complex multi-cloud environment.”

Veritas’ partner program aims to support its goals of driving revenue growth, delivering Veritas Alta growth, winning net new customers, increasing value for channel partners and customers and modernising routes to market.

In order to achieve these goals, Veritas’ program now provides partners with a single comprehensive target to achieve across business, renewals, software, services and appliances, making it easier for partners to meet tiering requirements.

Veritas will also incentivise partners to take advantage of the growing cloud market, with new training and accreditation and supercharger rewards.

The company will also work with partners on demand generation activities to attract net new customers, earning rewards for bringing new customers onboard.

Veritas also plans to reward partners that help existing customers realise additional benefits and extending their use of the Veritas platform to new workloads and use cases.

The company will also launch new initiatives in FY24 to improve the resources available to both the two-tier channel and MSPs that will simplify engagement.

Veritas senior vice president of global channel sales Mike Walkey said “The channel is under pressure from all directions, so we see it as our role to make it as easy as possible for our partners to do business with us.”

“That’s why we’re focused this year on simplifying our processes, rewards and pricing, all while delivering additional partner enablement packages and more flexible partner development funding.”