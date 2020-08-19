Veritec hires Oakton exec Melissa Saint to bolster leadership team

Managed services provider Veritec has hired Melissa Saint to round out its leadership team, taking the recently vacated role of general manager for business applications.

Saint, who most recently worked at NTT Digital (formerly Oakton) as a director, replaces Greg Mace, who was promoted to chief executive in June this year.

As GM, Saint will lead Veritec’s national team of business applications consultants, and manage senior stakeholder engagement with key strategic customers like the AEC and Department of Health and partners including Microsoft and Ingram Micro.

Saint’s appointment comes as Veritec aimed to recruit more Dynamic 365 consultants and strengthen the business applications team to support recent customer wins. Veritec has 60 business applications consultants across the ACT, NSW and Victoria.

Chief executive Greg Mace said: “We are thrilled to have Melissa join the Veritec team. She has extensive experience leading and working with diverse and high performing teams, and a deep understanding of the public sector.”

“Despite the challenges 2020 has presented we are continuing to see strong traction in our business applications part of the business as our customers look to Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform to build agile business processes and automation, drive stronger customer engagement, and manage financial risk and reduce fraud.”

Commenting on her appointment, Saint said: “Veritec has a strong reputation in the market for delivering quality digital transformation outcomes to their customers. It is great to be joining a team of passionate consultants across Australia and I look forward to working closely with them all.”

“Veritec also works closely with Microsoft and other partners on programs that help address Women in IT and the digital skills shortage – these are both things I am personally passionate about playing an active role in driving forward, and I am excited to do so with the Veritec team.”