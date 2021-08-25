Versent, 5 Pillars and Red Bear IT secure AWS's new Level 1 MSSP competency

By on
Versent, 5 Pillars and Red Bear IT secure AWS's new Level 1 MSSP competency

Three Australian Amazon Web Services channel partners have secured the vendor’s new Level 1 Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) competency.

Sydney’s 5Pillars and Melbourne based firms Versent and Red Bear IT were the three local partners out of the 27 total launch partners globally.

AWS overnight announced the new competency to allow MSSPs to make their cloud software solutions and services available in the AWS Marketplace. It also creates a baseline for managed security services that protect, monitor and respond to security events of essential AWS resources and are delivered as a fully managed service.

A CRN USA report said AWS had been piloting the new competency for one year, with all three Aussie partners involved in the process, according to a local AWS spokesperson. 

Also named as launch partners are multinational systems integrators Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, Deloitte, IBM, Leidos, PwC, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

In a prepared statement, Versent said the competency differentiates itself as an MSSP and AWS Partner with essential 24/7 managed cloud security skillsets.

"Versent is proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency status,” Versent Managed Services managing director Dean Robinson said.

“Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

5Pillars chief executive Lorenzo Modesto, a channel veteran who held executive roles at Bulletproof and Spirit Technology, also welcomed the recognition from AWS.

“5pillars is very proud to be one of the first AWS Partners globally to achieve AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency status,” Modesto said.

Modesto said the company was founded in 2020 and was created around the competency itself, with an internally-developed product offering that delivers automated cyber security in real time and continuous compliance with international standards.

Red Bear IT announced the news on its company blog, with managing director Doug Woodford commenting, “RedBear IT is proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency status.

“Our team is dedicated to helping companies enhance cloud security and reduce cyber risk by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
5 pillars aws cloud cybersecurity managed security services mssp red bear it security services versent

Partner Content

How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

DXC shareholders deny executive compensation

DXC shareholders deny executive compensation
Microsoft to raise prices as much as 20 percent

Microsoft to raise prices as much as 20 percent
CRN Impact Awards 2021 finalists revealed!

CRN Impact Awards 2021 finalists revealed!
Partners dish on Windows 365, Windows 11

Partners dish on Windows 365, Windows 11

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?