Versent adds consulting to AWS marketplace offering

Melbourne-based cloud consultancy Versent has added consulting to the list of services it offers on the AWS Marketplace.

The company joined the ranks of the AWS Marketplace Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO) program and can now offer private pricing on third-party software licenses through the AWS Marketplace in Australia.

This adds one more cert to the cloud native company’s existing set of AWS endorsements which include nods for solutions architecture, development, administration, cloud, dev ops security and networking.

Versent managing director Robert Frendo said the certification would help customers streamline procurement, accelerate operations, and see the most value from the company, which he said was project delivery and solution implementation.

“We are excited to be a CPPO launch partner in the region and anticipate we will gain a competitive advantage from having private pricing access to AWS’ community of cloud-ready third-party software providers,” Frendo said.

AWS ANZ head of partnerships Corrie Briscoe said customers were gaining interest in managed services to support new technologies.

“Being able to procure third-party technology through AWS Marketplace helps partners to offer true end-to-end solutions. We’re pleased to work with Versent and enable them to support their customers through the CPPO program,” Briscoe said.

Versent is already part of the AWS Solution Provider program, giving the company discounts on services for providing solutions and authorisation to front AWS support.

The result is a single bill to the customer for AWS expenditure and managed support with discounts baked in.

“Being an AWS licensed reseller has helped us to round out our customer offers, and optimally position ourselves as the ‘strategic run partner’ for our clients’ complete needs on AWS,” Frendo said.

“This reselling opportunity has provided us with an additional, recurring revenue stream. We anticipate this stream will continue to steadily grow for us, particularly as our resell capability is now extended to third-party licenses with CPPO."

"This new program will galvanise our all-in-one cloud technology partner value proposition – we can now fully integrate our Professional Services offering with ongoing support on all software licenses in a customers’ environment.”

Initiation into the program has already borne fruit with the company able to secure differentiated pricing on F5’s suite of Web Application Firewall and Content Delivery Network products via the CPPO program.

Versent said it had been working with F5 to deliver comprehensive, managed digital or web security solutions, with industry applications like Open Banking, and can now offer bundled pricing.

F5 Networks ANZ regional VP Jason Baden said the vendor was ”thrilled” to be a launch partner with Versent.

“We announced a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS last October to allow customers to innovate faster in the cloud,” Baden said.

“Now, through this collaboration with Versent, we are excited to enable our valued partners in Australia and New Zealand the opportunity to address their customers’ requirements – providing them with cost efficient cloud options while leveraging the speed and efficiency of the AWS Marketplace.”