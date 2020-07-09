Versent hires NAB veteran Nicole Devine as COO

Melbourne-based AWS partner Versent has hired Nicole Devine as its new chief operations officer.

In her new role, Devine will focus on bringing together all areas of Versent to grow the business and achieve growth and diversification for the company’s product and platform solutions and managed services offerings.

Versent chief executive Thor Essman said Devine’s appointment signifies an important milestone for the company as it looks to the next phase of its growth.

“Nicole’s appointment ensures the Versent Group maintains the balance between growth and efficiency as we continue to evolve as a company. Six years ago when we started this journey we would not have dared to dream that Versent would become the company it is today with over 350 staff working across Australia, Singapore and the United States”

“Nicole’s business acumen, steady demeanour and strategic thinking is a great addition to our leadership team, and the Versent Group.”

Devine was hired from National Australia Bank (NAB), where she worked for more than 11 years, last holding the role of general manager for performance and operations. Essman himself worked at NAB from 2007 to 2014 before founding Versent in 2014.

She also worked at Accenture from 1997 to 2004.

In the announcement, Devine said, “I’m excited to be joining Versent as the company is one of Australia’s great success stories and is highly regarded in the technology industry.”

“My aim is to build on Versent’s strength and heritage and ensure that we’re able to continue providing our customers with the same high level of quality that the company is known for while ensuring that our employees have the most conducive working environment to be able to deliver on that.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the rate of digital transformation in Australia and Versent has some incredible experience here, helping organisations achieve their goals, fast. The commitment Versent has made in Stax, a solution to a problem many organisations face in controlling their AWS costs and compliance, is also great to see. I’m really thrilled to be joining such a well-respected team who really care about helping customers succeed.”