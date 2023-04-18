Versent named Ping Identity's IPotY for 2022

Versent named Ping Identity's IPotY for 2022
Eddie Smith, Versent

Identity management company Ping Identity has named Melbourne based managed service provider Versent as its International Partner of the Year for 2022.

Versent earnt the award for success in delivering Ping's streamlined modern identity solutions in the cloud.

"Our partnership with Ping Identity enables us to deliver world leading identity solutions to our clients, and we are proud to be recognised for our success in delivering exceptional digital experiences," Eddie Smith, Chief Information Security Officer at Versent, said.

"This award inspires us to continue innovating and collaborating with Ping Identity to drive customer transformation and growth,” Smith added.

“We are pleased to partner with Versent and to recognise the investment which they have made in creating new solutions and providing industry-leading professional services, client engagement and account management," Ping's head of channels and alliances in the Asia Pacific and Japan Robert Cipriani said.

"The result is that Versent is now the pre-eminent systems integrator and MSP for identity solutions at scale in the region and we recognise their success in our ongoing mutual business growth," Cipriani added.

Versent is an Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Cloud Partner; the MSP has partnered with Ping for several years now.

Last year, Ping Identity was bought by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for US$2.4 billion

