Versent names Servian's Jordan Greig as regional general manager
Melbourne-based managed services provider and cloud specialist Versent has appointed Jordan Greig as general manager for NSW, QLD and New Zealand.

Based in Sydney, Greig is responsible for all professional services consulting engagements and customer accounts for the region. The newly created role would see Greig managing Versent’s business operations, regional expansion and growth.

“I’m looking forward to deploying my Australian and New Zealand experience to extend and accelerate Versent’s market penetration in cloud services. My deep commitment to customer success will support scalable transformative outcomes for companies looking to compete stronger in the years ahead,” Greig said.

"We are thrilled to have a leader of Jordan's calibre join our team,” Versent chief executive Paul Migliorini said.

As Versent provides solutions centred around AWS, Migliorini believes “Jordan brings exceptional experience to the role having built his own AWS SI, and led both the Google Cloud Platform professional services team in ANZ and the Cloud Managed Services and Site Reliability Engineering team at Servian”.

“It is the combination of this experience together with his absolute commitment to customer success 'Done:Done' and engineering craft that will enable us to continue to deliver the great outcomes for customers under his leadership that we have always been known for”.

Greig joined Versent following 15 years of experience in professional services, most recently working at Servian as the director of professional services from 2020 to 2022.

Grieg also worked at Google Cloud as a professional services lead ANZ from 2017 to 2020. In 2014, Greig founded New Zealand-based AWS consultancy Cloud House, which was then acquired by Bulletproof Networks in 2016.

Versent has offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Singapore and works with a range of public and private sector organisations in New South Wales and Queensland, including Mirvac, Rest, and Boral.

