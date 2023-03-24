Versent partners with Microsoft to expand cloud offering

Melbourne-based MSP and cloud specialist Versent has expanded its cloud offering through a partnership to provide Microsoft Cloud services to enterprise organisations.

The partnership will mean Versent's technology consulting and managed service offerings will be powered by Azure, gaining access to Microsoft’s cloud, data and security services.

As an AWS partner, Versent is expanding its cloud offerings, stating that the industry needs a multi-cloud approach to enable innovation and deliver transformation initiatives.

The company has already joined the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, securing Solution Partner designations for Digital and App Innovation and Data and AI and Infrastructure.

Versent has stated it is on track to attain related Azure Specialisations which would help demonstrate the company’s experience in application modernisation, data, analytics and AI.

It has worked with multiple enterprise customers across Australia, including leading financial institution Colonial First State, to deliver innovative Azure-based solutions to drive business value through digital transformation.

“Collaboration with Versent is helping us accelerate our transformation agenda with a modern Enterprise Data Platform (EDP) on Azure," Colonial First State executive director for enterprise platforms Josh Melville said.

“The EDP platform will enable CFS to harness data as a strategic capability via improved data accessibility, data quality and enhanced data security which enables a range of new use cases to unlock value.”

“Our partnership will help more organisations benefit from the combination of Microsoft’s cloud solutions with Versent’s market-leading cloud expertise to enable significant and lasting transformation,” Versent’s CEO Paul Migliorni said.

“Versent’s capability in cloud modernisation is well recognised, and I am delighted to see them adding Azure and the Microsoft Cloud to their customer value proposition," Microsoft’s chief partner officer ANZ Vanessa Sorenson said.

Earlier this month, Versent scored ISG’s Excellence award for outstanding delivery by a service provider award in its partnership with Australian wealth management group Colonial First State.

Versent appointed Jordan Greig as general manager for NSW, QLD and New Zealand.

In April 2022, Versent opened a new office in Melbourne which the company said was created and designed to support the new staff members after the pandemic.