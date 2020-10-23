Versent turns to former AWS boss to boost board

Versent turns to former AWS boss to boost board
Paul Miglioni (Versent)

Melbourne software vendor Versent has hired former AWS ANZ MD Paul Migliorini to be a non-executive director on its board.

The ISV’s newest board member spent five years at the helm of the public cloud giant’s ANZ operations and prior to that was CEO of IWG (formerly Regus) for ANZ.

Migliorini said in a statement that he was “excited” by the opportunity to join the Versent Board.

“During my time with AWS, Versent was a crucial partner and I have been impressed by the team’s expertise and customer-focused approach,” he said.

“2020 has been a period of immense change and it’s a critical time for many organisations – businesses need to find better and smarter ways to operate and Versent are the experts in helping them do that.”

“Paul is a proven leader and his guidance and extensive network will support our growth as we continue to evolve and expand into new markets over the coming months,” said Thor Essman, CEO and founder of Versent.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the technology modernisation imperative for many organisations and Versent’s expertise in helping these businesses transform has led to significant growth for the business. We’re delighted to have a leader of Paul’s capability and expertise join the board.”

