Versent unveils new Melbourne office

By on
Versent unveils new Melbourne office
Nicole Devine (Versent)

Cloud specialist Versent has opened a new office in Melbourne, which the company said was created and designed to support the changes it has seen to the workplace over the last two years.

The new office is located in Exhibition Street in Melbourne and will support the company’s raft of recent hires.

“We have hired approximately 200 people in Australia since the global pandemic began and there are many people who are keen to work from the office and meet their colleagues face to face,” a company spokesperson told CRN.

“At the moment, we’re seeing less fear about coming into the office, but some trepidation around the amount of time to spend in the office. It’s very unlikely anyone is going to feel comfortable going from working from home 5 days a week, to going back to the office full time.”

There is certainly still a place for offices, where employees can come together to collaborate and celebrate successes together, according to the company’s head of operations Nicole Devine.

“We’ll continue to invest in our offices and encourage our employees to come in and use them, but ultimately, they have the freedom to choose what works for them and their individual schedule,” she said.

"Flexibility is a key pillar at Versent with our workforce being fully hybrid. Our flexibility options are unparalleled and tailored to our employees.”

The company said that creating a workplace culture that fosters inclusion and belonging is essential to creating an optimal employee experience.

“People do their best work when they feel valued and respected. They also thrive when they feel they are part of a community of inclusion that celebrates their unique differences. The design of this workspace modernises the traditional workplace and transforms it into an inclusive office environment," Devine added.

“The last 2 years have seen unparalleled change as organisations globally have had to adapt to a remote workforce, fierce competition for a smaller talent pool and work and home becoming intertwined. For Versent this has created a very real opportunity for us to lead by example and consciously create more flexible ways of working that suits the individual, and not have a one rule suits all approach to the situation.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aws cloud consultancy nicole devine services versent

Partner Content

Here's why ASUS's NexGen MiniPC PN63-S1 is so versatile
Here's why ASUS's NexGen MiniPC PN63-S1 is so versatile
Why AWS partners buddy up with Ingram Micro
Why AWS partners buddy up with Ingram Micro
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
Service SA and Service Tas select Knosys knowledge management solution
Service SA and Service Tas select Knosys knowledge management solution

Sponsored Whitepapers

Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace

Most Read Articles

Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud

Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
Calibre One acquired by Brisbane-based Azentro Group

Calibre One acquired by Brisbane-based Azentro Group
NetApp CEO roasts rivals Dell and HPE

NetApp CEO roasts rivals Dell and HPE
What employees look for in a tech job

What employees look for in a tech job

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?