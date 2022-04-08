Versent unveils new Melbourne office

Cloud specialist Versent has opened a new office in Melbourne, which the company said was created and designed to support the changes it has seen to the workplace over the last two years.

The new office is located in Exhibition Street in Melbourne and will support the company’s raft of recent hires.

“We have hired approximately 200 people in Australia since the global pandemic began and there are many people who are keen to work from the office and meet their colleagues face to face,” a company spokesperson told CRN.

“At the moment, we’re seeing less fear about coming into the office, but some trepidation around the amount of time to spend in the office. It’s very unlikely anyone is going to feel comfortable going from working from home 5 days a week, to going back to the office full time.”

There is certainly still a place for offices, where employees can come together to collaborate and celebrate successes together, according to the company’s head of operations Nicole Devine.

“We’ll continue to invest in our offices and encourage our employees to come in and use them, but ultimately, they have the freedom to choose what works for them and their individual schedule,” she said.

"Flexibility is a key pillar at Versent with our workforce being fully hybrid. Our flexibility options are unparalleled and tailored to our employees.”

The company said that creating a workplace culture that fosters inclusion and belonging is essential to creating an optimal employee experience.

“People do their best work when they feel valued and respected. They also thrive when they feel they are part of a community of inclusion that celebrates their unique differences. The design of this workspace modernises the traditional workplace and transforms it into an inclusive office environment," Devine added.

“The last 2 years have seen unparalleled change as organisations globally have had to adapt to a remote workforce, fierce competition for a smaller talent pool and work and home becoming intertwined. For Versent this has created a very real opportunity for us to lead by example and consciously create more flexible ways of working that suits the individual, and not have a one rule suits all approach to the situation.”