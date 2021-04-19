Versor named first Aussie Databricks implementation partner

By on
Versor named first Aussie Databricks implementation partner

Versor is now the first Australian Databricks implementation partner, enabling it to operate as an extension of Databricks’ consulting and professional services team.

Since Versor joined the Databricks Partner Network as a systems integration partner in 2019 it has provided solutions to public customers including City West Water, Alinta Energy, and Bluescope.

“We’re very proud to become Databricks’ first Implementation Partner in Australia. Not only is this a great opportunity for both companies but, most importantly, it will enable us to better serve our customers and become a more tightly integrated extension of the Databricks team,” said Versor founder and chief executive Dougall McBurnie.

Since 2020, the data and AI consulting firm has expanded into countries through the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region. It was also recently acquired by Fujitsu.

“The silver lining of COVID-19 for us was that as physical borders went up last year to control the spread of the virus, the digital borders came down. Thanks to that we became a national and even international business overnight,” McBurnie said.

Versor was recognised by Databricks as the 2020 Regional Systems Integration Partner of the Year (APJ), at the inaugural Databricks APJ Partner Awards.

“Our strategic partnership with Databricks has been built through the hard work and commitment of everyone involved and is underpinned by Databricks’ trust in our ability to deliver high quality customer outcomes. We are excited to build on the momentum of this partnership and find new ways to support customers as the first Implementation Partner in the region,” McBurnie said.

Databricks APJ business development and partners vice president added, “Partners are essential to our continued growth, delivering impactful solutions which help customers maximise the power of the Databricks platform. We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with the Versor team and look forward to continuing our collaboration to help more organisations realise the value of data and AI across the region.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
databricks services versor

Partner Content

Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

Fujitsu Australia acquires Melbourne-based Versor

Fujitsu Australia acquires Melbourne-based Versor
Rhipe acquires EMT distribution for $11m

Rhipe acquires EMT distribution for $11m
How an MSP saved 15 days with Linux

How an MSP saved 15 days with Linux
Citrix hires Neels du Plooy as ANZ channel chief

Citrix hires Neels du Plooy as ANZ channel chief
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?