Versor named first Aussie Databricks implementation partner

Versor is now the first Australian Databricks implementation partner, enabling it to operate as an extension of Databricks’ consulting and professional services team.

Since Versor joined the Databricks Partner Network as a systems integration partner in 2019 it has provided solutions to public customers including City West Water, Alinta Energy, and Bluescope.

“We’re very proud to become Databricks’ first Implementation Partner in Australia. Not only is this a great opportunity for both companies but, most importantly, it will enable us to better serve our customers and become a more tightly integrated extension of the Databricks team,” said Versor founder and chief executive Dougall McBurnie.

Since 2020, the data and AI consulting firm has expanded into countries through the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region. It was also recently acquired by Fujitsu.

“The silver lining of COVID-19 for us was that as physical borders went up last year to control the spread of the virus, the digital borders came down. Thanks to that we became a national and even international business overnight,” McBurnie said.

Versor was recognised by Databricks as the 2020 Regional Systems Integration Partner of the Year (APJ), at the inaugural Databricks APJ Partner Awards.

“Our strategic partnership with Databricks has been built through the hard work and commitment of everyone involved and is underpinned by Databricks’ trust in our ability to deliver high quality customer outcomes. We are excited to build on the momentum of this partnership and find new ways to support customers as the first Implementation Partner in the region,” McBurnie said.

Databricks APJ business development and partners vice president added, “Partners are essential to our continued growth, delivering impactful solutions which help customers maximise the power of the Databricks platform. We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with the Versor team and look forward to continuing our collaboration to help more organisations realise the value of data and AI across the region.”