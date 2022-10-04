Vertel, Combined Communication install Push-to-Talk over Cellular on Dyson's 650 buses

Aussie telco Vertel and NSW-based two-way radio specialists Combined Communication have teamed up to install Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices across Dyson Group’s 650 buses and coaches.

The devices come with covert push-to-video duress features to improve safety for Dyson’s drivers, many of which operate in remote areas of NSW and Victoria that are not effectively supported by mobile service or traditional radio communications.

Dyson engaged Vertel to provide an integrated system that its drivers could use for communicating with each other, depots and head office.

The company’s 1,300 staff previously relied on a hodgepodge of different communications systems that had been inherited from its acquisitions.

The privately-listed, carrier and its premium channel partner Combined Communications deployed a platform that includes both the features of traditional two-way radio and the data functionality of smartphones, including underlying GPS tracking capabilities.

The device looks like a traditional two-way radio and is attached to the driver’s dashboard with double-sided, heat-activated 3M tape.

It also features a built-in camera and a covert push-to-video duress feature that lets Dyson Group’s drivers alert head office to an incident while generating real-time video footage without alerting perpetrators.

Vertel commercial director Tony Hudson said, “The Vertel PoC solution helps keep mobile workforces safe, in touch, and productive, and is ideal for life- and mission-critical applications.”

“Driver safety is of the utmost importance to Dyson Group and the Vertel PoC solution with built-in covert duress features was especially customised to meet the company’s unique requirements in ensuring driver safety while not alerting potential perpetrators and giving dispatchers and emergency services real-time vision of what is happening on the bus.”

Dyson regional operations manager Roy Dyson added, “Dyson Group has a commitment to its drivers, as well as the general public, to deliver a safe and secure means of transportation.”

“Without reliable communication, our drivers could be put at risk in regional areas without being able to communicate their location or request assistance in the event of an incident or emergency.”

“The Vertel team, including one of Vertel’s premium channel partners, Combined Communications, listened to our requirements and came back to us with a technical solution that would meet our needs. The team worked closely with us to provide a customised solution that would keep our drivers safe on the roads without risking a loss of communication in unsupported regional areas.”