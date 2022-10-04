Vertel, Combined Communication install Push-to-Talk over Cellular on Dyson's 650 buses

By on
Vertel, Combined Communication install Push-to-Talk over Cellular on Dyson's 650 buses

Aussie telco Vertel and NSW-based two-way radio specialists Combined Communication have teamed up to install Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices across Dyson Group’s 650 buses and coaches.

The devices come with covert push-to-video duress features to improve safety for Dyson’s drivers, many of which operate in remote areas of NSW and Victoria that are not effectively supported by mobile service or traditional radio communications.

Dyson engaged Vertel to provide an integrated system that its drivers could use for communicating with each other, depots and head office. 

The company’s 1,300 staff previously relied on a hodgepodge of different communications systems that had been inherited from its acquisitions. 

The privately-listed, carrier and its premium channel partner Combined Communications deployed a platform that includes both the features of traditional two-way radio and the data functionality of smartphones, including underlying GPS tracking capabilities. 

The device looks like a traditional two-way radio and is attached to the driver’s dashboard with double-sided, heat-activated 3M tape. 

It also features a built-in camera and a covert push-to-video duress feature that lets Dyson Group’s drivers alert head office to an incident while generating real-time video footage without alerting perpetrators.

Vertel commercial director Tony Hudson said, “The Vertel PoC solution helps keep mobile workforces safe, in touch, and productive, and is ideal for life- and mission-critical applications.”

“Driver safety is of the utmost importance to Dyson Group and the Vertel PoC solution with built-in covert duress features was especially customised to meet the company’s unique requirements in ensuring driver safety while not alerting potential perpetrators and giving dispatchers and emergency services real-time vision of what is happening on the bus.”

Dyson regional operations manager Roy Dyson added, “Dyson Group has a commitment to its drivers, as well as the general public, to deliver a safe and secure means of transportation.”

“Without reliable communication, our drivers could be put at risk in regional areas without being able to communicate their location or request assistance in the event of an incident or emergency.” 

“The Vertel team, including one of Vertel’s premium channel partners, Combined Communications, listened to our requirements and came back to us with a technical solution that would meet our needs. The team worked closely with us to provide a customised solution that would keep our drivers safe on the roads without risking a loss of communication in unsupported regional areas.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
combined communication dyson hardware pushtotalk over cellular services vertel

Partner Content

Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft&#160;Teams collaboration devices
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
Ransomware protection has become a critical channel upsell
Ransomware protection has become a critical channel upsell
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Deloitte Australia launches managed security services offering

Deloitte Australia launches managed security services offering
The business impact and opportunity of hybrid work

The business impact and opportunity of hybrid work
The anywhere, anytime, any device workforce is finally here

The anywhere, anytime, any device workforce is finally here
Go hard AND go home

Go hard AND go home

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?