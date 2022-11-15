Vertel to deploy Beaconsim training simulator for Fire and Rescue NSW

By on
Vertel to deploy Beaconsim training simulator for Fire and Rescue NSW
Tony Hudson (Vertel)

Aussie telco Vertel has been selected by Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) to implement Beaconsim's field communications simulator to provide online training for its firefighters.

FRNSW sought to invest in online communications training to offer flexible, remote learning opportunities for firefighters in a safe, low-stress environment.

FRNSW director IT operations and communications Paul Barnes said Vertel was chosen for its reputation and experience in delivering high-quality communications solutions for emergency services. Last year, Vertel implemented a radio network upgrade to improve coverage and network performance for NSW Ambulance.

Helsinki-headquartered Beaconsim offers complete solutions for critical communications training and planning for networks including TETRA, LTE, 5G, DMR, digital PMR, Tetrapol, Mesh, P25 and proprietary networks. The advanced radio command and control dispatcher simulators are reality-based, easily controlled by the trainer, and measure learning.

Beaconsim's technology allows firefighters to access the training from personal devices, including laptops and mobile phones. It uses real-life scenarios that aim to strengthen and refresh pre-existing skills.

Barnes said, “With Beaconsim, the online training simulation is specifically tailored to FRNSW. Vertel and Beaconsim spent a week on-site looking at the operations and taking videos and recordings to create the best, most relevant, online interactive training program. The program is designed so responders must walk through the training step-by-step before they can move on to the next part of the training.”

Vertel commercial director Tony Hudson said, “It is critical that FRNSW has confidence in its training program and can ensure that everyone has access to the best training available and has completed it to the best of their ability.”

Barnes said, “The cost-effective training solution is reality-based, measurable, and easily controlled by the trainer. Since implementing the advanced radio command and control dispatcher simulator, approximately 20 per cent of FRNSW firefighters have participated in and completed the course, which is also available to new recruits and any firefighter who wants to refresh their knowledge.”

“With simple learning management system integration and enhanced scalability, choosing Vertel and Beaconsim was an easy decision for FRNSW.”

Beaconsim chief executive Elina Avela said, “Through our partnership with Vertel, Beaconsim can offer FRNSW the same quality of training in advanced radio dispatcher command simulation as we have done in many others in locations including Finland, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa."

“Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what technology is implemented; if the responders don’t know how to use it, the whole operation is in jeopardy. That’s why comprehensive and user-focused training programs are so important, along with reliable networks.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
beaconsim frnsw software vertel deployment

Partner Content

Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Announcing the 2022 CRN Fast50 companies!

Announcing the 2022 CRN Fast50 companies!
Brennan IT acquisition hunt to continue

Brennan IT acquisition hunt to continue
DXC Technology takeover talks continue: global CEO

DXC Technology takeover talks continue: global CEO
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety

'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?