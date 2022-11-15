Vertel to deploy Beaconsim training simulator for Fire and Rescue NSW

Aussie telco Vertel has been selected by Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) to implement Beaconsim's field communications simulator to provide online training for its firefighters.

FRNSW sought to invest in online communications training to offer flexible, remote learning opportunities for firefighters in a safe, low-stress environment.

FRNSW director IT operations and communications Paul Barnes said Vertel was chosen for its reputation and experience in delivering high-quality communications solutions for emergency services. Last year, Vertel implemented a radio network upgrade to improve coverage and network performance for NSW Ambulance.

Helsinki-headquartered Beaconsim offers complete solutions for critical communications training and planning for networks including TETRA, LTE, 5G, DMR, digital PMR, Tetrapol, Mesh, P25 and proprietary networks. The advanced radio command and control dispatcher simulators are reality-based, easily controlled by the trainer, and measure learning.

Beaconsim's technology allows firefighters to access the training from personal devices, including laptops and mobile phones. It uses real-life scenarios that aim to strengthen and refresh pre-existing skills.

Barnes said, “With Beaconsim, the online training simulation is specifically tailored to FRNSW. Vertel and Beaconsim spent a week on-site looking at the operations and taking videos and recordings to create the best, most relevant, online interactive training program. The program is designed so responders must walk through the training step-by-step before they can move on to the next part of the training.”

Vertel commercial director Tony Hudson said, “It is critical that FRNSW has confidence in its training program and can ensure that everyone has access to the best training available and has completed it to the best of their ability.”

Barnes said, “The cost-effective training solution is reality-based, measurable, and easily controlled by the trainer. Since implementing the advanced radio command and control dispatcher simulator, approximately 20 per cent of FRNSW firefighters have participated in and completed the course, which is also available to new recruits and any firefighter who wants to refresh their knowledge.”

“With simple learning management system integration and enhanced scalability, choosing Vertel and Beaconsim was an easy decision for FRNSW.”

Beaconsim chief executive Elina Avela said, “Through our partnership with Vertel, Beaconsim can offer FRNSW the same quality of training in advanced radio dispatcher command simulation as we have done in many others in locations including Finland, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa."

“Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what technology is implemented; if the responders don’t know how to use it, the whole operation is in jeopardy. That’s why comprehensive and user-focused training programs are so important, along with reliable networks.”