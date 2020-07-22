Vertel upgrades holiday park's wi-fi with NBN enterprise ethernet

Sydney telco Vertel has scored a deal with BIG4 Easts Beach Holiday Park to upgrade the quality of its wifi network and guest experience.

The resort, based just south of Sydney at Kiama, NSW, is part of a 160-site franchise of holiday parks, featuring pool complex, Sunny’s Aquaventure Park, games room, jumping pillow, multiple children’s playgrounds, café and massage studio.

BIG4 Easts sought to upgrade its residential-grade service to a higher quality internet service and provide wifi access to the entire premises.

Vertel commercial director Tony Hudson said, “Vertel’s goal was to provide BIG4 Easts Beach park with a network that would support it in becoming a park of the future.

Joining Vertel is UK-based wifi and analytics vendor Purple WiFi, collaborating on a dedicated network with enterprise grade services, analytics tools to understand guests’ needs better, and robust security.

The solution includes NBN Enterprise Ethernet, which will work as a base platform to enhance streaming speeds as the park expands; Purple for analytics on how wi-fi is used by guests; the installation of CCTV cameras to enhance park security; and long-term support for the park.

“Vertel designed the solution to encompass the entire park, catering for many different use cases across the park, and addressing areas that had connectivity problems in the past,” Hudson said.

“Working with Purple, analytics tools were also incorporated into the solution. The result is a vastly improved experience for park guests who can now enjoy the same online activities that they would at home and stay in touch with family and friends wherever they may be.”

BIG4 Easts director Jennifer Drummond said, “Having wi-fi infrastructure in place that could meet the expectations of our guests is important to maintaining the premier standard of BIG4 Easts Beach Holiday Park.”

“This was even more important as the park was growing; it became paramount to have a network in place to support this growth. Furthermore, the park needed to be able to analyse guests’ online behaviour to better meet their needs and identify any shortfalls in the service.”

In August 2019, Vertel scored a similar deal with resort operator Reflections Holiday Parks, also partnering with Purple to deploy a a mix of fibre and fixed wireless and wi-fi analytics.