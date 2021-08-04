Vertel, Vocus team up on infrastructure deployment with energy company Iberdrola

Australian telco Vertel has teamed up with Vocus to provide telecommunications infrastructure to energy company Iberdrola Australia’s Cherry Tree Wind Farm in Victoria.

The telcos provided microwave service, plus a solution developed by Vertel that allows the microwave tower to be powered directly by the wind towers in the wind farm. It also comes with a standalone power source that includes batteries and solar panels to ensure continuity.

Located in Victoria’s Goulburn Valley, Cherry Tree Wind Farm is owned by First Sentier Investors and is managed, constructed and operated by Iberdrola.

The telco deployment comes as the location was a greenfield and remote site, and the microwave solution was brought in to provide high-capacity and fibre-like performance services.

There was a lot of information on what services might be available and what could be provided. The solution presented by Vertel and Vocus however, met all of Iberdrola Australia’s requirements for Cherry Tree Wind Farm,” Iberdrola Australia infrastructure architect Miklos Peter said.

“Originally designed for backup purposes, [the Vertel solution] actually got tested before the wind turbines were even completed, powering the network while the turbines were finished. Once the wind farm was energised, the network was then switched over to wind power. We are very pleased with the performance of the solution.”

Vocus was an existing partner of Iberdrola, and the telco recommended bringing in Vertel for the microwave technology.

Vocus state manager for Victoria and Tasmania David Moyle said, “Vocus had an existing relationship with Iberdrola Australia, having worked with the team for a number of years providing various services. This project was a natural expansion for both companies, with Vocus recommending Vertel as a trusted partner because of its expertise.”

Vertel commercial director Tony Hudson said, “Iberdrola Australia chose Vertel because of its depth of experience in regional and remote areas as well as its experience in similar network installations in Australia.”

“Vertel understands the complexities of working in areas that have limited telecommunications infrastructure and continues to innovate and look for solutions that ensure services are delivered in these areas no matter what. This project complements the extensive range of similar wind farm telecommunications projects that have previously been completed by Vertel.”